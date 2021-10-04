Sanitas trade unionists lodge memoranda with Government against testing unvaccinated employees at own expense

More than 30 employees in the health and social assistance systems, members of the Sanitas Health Federation, are lodging memoranda with the Government on Monday, requesting the prime minister to adequately finance the two domains, but also to give up the draft laws by which unvaccinated employees in the medical and social assistance systems are required to pay for their COVID medical tests.

Trade unionists with the Sanitas Health Federation waiting in front of the Government headquarters to file the documents, are displaying banners inscribed with the messages: "HOW MANY people would you have resign from the social assistance centers?", "If you take away our right to work, who will bear the brunt of the pandemic?" or "Health, 9 percent of GDP" and "No austerity in Health".

In the memoranda, the trade unionists of the Sanitas Health Federation also call for the elimination of the inequity generated by the freezing of salaries for nurses, caregivers, stretcher-bearers, and administrative staff.

Another request in the memorandum is the correct payment of all bonuses for employees in the two systems, by calculating them at the level of the salary being paid and not at the level of the salary from 2018.