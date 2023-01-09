 
     
Save Romania Union demands dismissal of Permanent Electoral Authorit's president

Mediafax
USR

The spokesperson for the Save Romania Union (USR), Ionut Mosteanu, announces that he submitted a request to the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies for the convening of the joint legal committees and the dismissal of the president of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Constantin Mituletu Buica, told Agerpres.

"Today I submitted a request to the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies for the convening of the legal committees and the dismissal of the president of AEP, Constantin Mituletu Buica, accused by the National Integrity Agency (ANI) of employing his sister-in-law in the institution. I have no hope that he will resign, so let's start the parliamentary dismissal procedure. Constantin Mituletu Buica is not in the first case. He is already being sent to court for abuse of office. He also has an official decision of plagiarism. Incompatibility, corruption and plagiarism. It is too much. He must go," Mosteanu wrote on Facebook.

ANI notified the General Prosecutor's Office in the case of the president of the Permanent Electoral Authority, Constantin Mituletu Buica, on the grounds that he had illegally employed his sister-in-law as an adviser to the AEP vice-president's cabinet.

In November 2021, Buica was sent to court for committing three crimes of abuse of office, in a case in which he is accused of having pressured two directors from AEP into leaving the institution and allegedly blocked several positions within AEP and did not organize contests for filling them.

