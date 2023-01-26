Sea mine discovered on beach in Sfantu Gheorghe to be neutralised by Romanian Naval Forces team

The sea mine that was discovered on the beach in Sfantu Gheorghe will be neutralised by a specialist team of the Romanian Naval Forces, the mission is underway, according to a press release of the Romanian Naval Forces.

"The Romanian Naval Forces are carrying out on Thursday, January 26, a high-risk mission to neutralise a sea mine that has washed up on the beach in Sfantu Gheorghe. The mine was discovered by Coast Guard border guards during a surveillance mission on the Danube Delta beach. According to operational procedures, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, ordered that the intervention be carried out by the EOD team, specialised in the destruction of explosive devices, which is on permanent combat duty at the 175th Diving Ships Division, together with the EOD team from the permanent combat duty of the 307th Marine Regiment in Babadag," the press release said.

The source also said that the mission is ongoing, with the EOD soldiers departing from the garrisons of Constanta and Babadag respectively, towards the place indicated by the border police. AGERPRES