Searches in Romania, Germany and Italy to catch Romanians accused of theft in Italian city

DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) prosecutors and judicial police officers conducted eight house searches in Bistrita-Nasaud and Maramures counties on Friday, based on European arrest warrants issued on the name of several Romanian citizens, accused of theft and daily robbery in an Italian city.

Simultaneously, in the same case, 13 home searches were carried out in Italy, and 2 home searches were carried out in Germany, followed by the hearing of several people.

According to a press release of DIICOT, the respective search operations were carried out based on an European investigation order issued by the Italian judicial authorities, in a case involving crimes committed by an organized ring, namely robbery with extremely serious consequences, theft with extremely serious consequences, deception with extremely serious consequences and concealment.

In fact, the Italian judicial authorities are targeting a criminal activity carried out by 59 suspects of Romanian citizenship who, using the same mode of operation, profited daily from the locals in an Italian city, committing fraud, theft and robbery.

The money obtained like this was transferred to Romania, with a total damage caused amounting to 760,000 euros.

Several mobile phones and documents were discovered during the searches.

Also, 7 European arrest warrants were carried out (out of the 13 European warrants issued in total).

Seven defendants were detained for 24 hours, and will be presented to the Cluj Court of Appeal, for the legal measures to be taken.

The joint action benefited from the support of Europol analysts, who also provided information. The activities carried out on the Romanian territory were attended by the representatives of Europol and Carabinieri Italia.

A police officer from the Organized Crime Directorate was also present at the Italian Operation Command Centre. AGERPRES