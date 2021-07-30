Secretary of state Hegedus Csilla announces 11-million euros financing for green transition in Oradea

The Secretary of State with the Ministry of European Investments and Projects, Hegedus Csilla (UDMR - Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania), on Friday announced that Oradea will have over 11 million euros available for its green transition, i.e. for electric buses, a smart transport system, charging stations for electric cars, but also housing for teachers, housing for doctors.

"The National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR) will bring great benefits to both cities, municipalities and villages, and if things go as we hope, after 2026 we will enjoy different living standards. I assume that you have already read about the Educated Romania programme, so I would say that this would be a Healthy Romania programme too, because we will have a lot of investments in health, as well," Hegedus Csilla told a press conference he held at the Bihor Prefecture, alongside sub-prefect Dan Palaghianu.

Speaking about PNRR, the Secretary of State referred, first of all, to the Bihor County, for which Minister Cseke Attila "dreamed and put on paper" funds dedicated to local authorities for a green transition and digitalization, Agerpres informs.

"Over 11 million euros will reach Oradea, money that can be used for the green transition, i.e. electric buses, electric minibuses, but also for a smart transport system, car charging stations, plus investments in housing for teachers, for doctors. Also, the municipalities [Salonta, Marghita and Beius - editor's note] will benefit from 3.4 million euros for social housing, for the young, but also for clean transport, and the towns will benefit from 2.5 million each. "These are amounts that each local administration will get, and not on a competitive basis, this is their money. But of course they will have to come up with projects," said Hegedus Csilla.

The Secretary of State also mentioned that there are three EU countries that have managed to include cultural tourism in the PNRR, and Romania is one of them, in the sense that the creation of 12 cultural routes will be financed from European funds, and one of them will be in Oradea, namely - The Saint Ladislaus King's City Route.