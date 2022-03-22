Security situation in Black Sea region - on agenda of discussions between Romanian, Hungarian chiefs of staff

The analysis of the security situation in the Black Sea region, as well as the stage of implementing the allied measures to consolidate the position of deterrence and defense in Romania and Hungary were topics of the discussions that took place on Tuesday between the Defense Chief of Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, and his Hungarian counterpart, Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, Agerpres reports.

The meeting focused on analyzing the security situation in the Black Sea region and on the stage of implementing allied measures to strengthen the deterrence and defense position in Romania and Hungary, respectively on the entire eastern flank of NATO, the Ministry of National Defense said.The two officials also discussed the collaboration between the two countries' armed forces in regional initiatives, such as the Joint Romanian-Hungarian Peacekeeping Battalion and the "Tisa" Multinational Genius Battalion.The Chief of Defense thanked Lieutenant General Ruszin-Szendi for the participation of the Hungarian military in the staffs of NATO structures deployed in our country, the quoted source added."In the context of the strategic partnership between the two countries, military cooperation relations have increased over time in consistency. Joint training in regional initiatives, participation in EU tactical battle groups, and the presence of our military at major training events in a multinational format, is a constant of the present," said General Daniel Petrescu, according to the Ministry of National Defense.The program of the visit of Hungary's Chief of Defense Staff includes meetings at the General Staff of the Land Forces and the Command of the South-East Multinational Division, on Wednesday and Thursday.