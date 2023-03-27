Senate, Chamber of Deputies heads on a visit to Republic of Moldova

The acting president of the Senate and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alina Gorghiu and Marcel Ciolacu, will pay a visit to the Republic of Moldova on Monday.

Alina Gorghiu will participate, at the Nicolae Sulac National Palace in Chisinau, in the performance-concert Our Language Is My Homeland and will have a meeting with the president of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu.

Marcel Ciolacu will give a speech at the festivities occasioned by the unveiling of the busts of Alexandru Marghiloman and Ion Inculet in the town of Ialoveni, to then meet Petru, the Archbishop of Chisinau, the Metropolitan of Bessarabia and extra-territorial Exarch, told Agerpres.