Senate defeats motion against Foreign Affairs Minister

The simple motion against Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu, titled "May 26 Is Calling for Your Resignation, Mr. Melescanu!", initiated by 34 senators of the opposition's National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR) and the People's Movement Party (PMP) was defeated on Tuesday in the Senate plenum by a vote of 69 to 37. The vote was secret, by electronic ballot.

The initiators of the motion accused ForMin Melescanu of poorly managing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and of irresponsible acting in the organization of the May 26 elections to the European Parliament and referendum.

USR Senator Mihai Gotiu, who read the text of the motion to the plenary sitting, handed Melescanu the files with the over 120,000 signatures on the petition of the 'Declic' community demanding the ForMin's resignation.