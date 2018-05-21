Senate passes amendments to law on data privacy watchdog

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill amending and supplementing Law 102/2005 on the establishment, organisation and operation of the National Personal Data Processing Supervision Authority (ANSPDCP), repealing Law 677/2001 on the protection of individuals with regard to the processing of personal data and the free movement of such data.

The bill passed 71 to 1 and 36 abstentions.The Senate's Legislative Committees issued an approval report for the bill.The bill, initiated by the government, is an organic law and was adopted by the Chamber of Deputies as well.