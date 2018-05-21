stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Senate passes amendments to law on data privacy watchdog

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
senat toti pentru justitie

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill amending and supplementing Law 102/2005 on the establishment, organisation and operation of the National Personal Data Processing Supervision Authority (ANSPDCP), repealing Law 677/2001 on the protection of individuals with regard to the processing of personal data and the free movement of such data.


The bill passed 71 to 1 and 36 abstentions.

The Senate's Legislative Committees issued an approval report for the bill.

The bill, initiated by the government, is an organic law and was adopted by the Chamber of Deputies as well.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.