Senate President says amendments can be brought to OUG 114/2018, if well substantiated

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Tuesday that Government Emergency Ordinance 114/2018 on the establishment of measures in the field of public investments and fiscal-budgetary measures can be amended during the legislative process if there are well-grounded and justified proposals, saying that Romania needs a stronger banking system.

"We are more than willing to discuss with you openly, to the point, so as to come up with the best law. Amendments can be brought to the Ordinance, as you know, if they are justified, substantiated throughout the legislative process. (...) We have seen that the results of the banks, the balance sheets in recent years, especially last year, were very good at some banks (...) returns that far exceeded the European average (...) Personally, it does not bother me if a bank has a good result. Good for it! It is a sign of performance. The way the banking sector has evolved in Romania, the fact that it managed to successfully weather the crisis from 2009 to 2010, this meant a certain confidence in the Romanian economy and the thing that makes me hope that there will still be the same confidence and willingness to dialogue. We want you to do good business in Romania. It is clear that we need a banking system as strong as possible. If we can somehow help, we are ready to do it," Tariceanu said at the beginning of a meeting with representatives of the Romanian Banking Association and some financial-banking institutions.

He also made a presentation of the conclusions of the meeting with the leadership of the National Bank of Romania.