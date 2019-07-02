Senate President Tariceanu meets Moldovan PM Sandu: Romania will further endorse R. Moldova's European aspirations

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Tuesday had a meeting with Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu, who is paying an official visit to Romania, context in which the Romanian dignitary congratulated her for the confidence vote received from the Legislature in Chisinau and assured her of the Romanian authorities' support in fulfilling her mandate.

Tariceanu underscored that the relationship with the Republic of Moldova continues to be a high priority for Romania and highlighted Romania's role in endorsing the European journey of the Republic of Moldova, a Senate release sent to AGERPRES informs.

The Senate President emphasised the importance of strengthening the dialogue between the two Parliaments in relation to the European path of the Republic of Moldova and mentioned the establishment and the activity of a committee dedicated to the European integration of the Republic of Moldova in Romania's Parliament.

Moreover, Tariceanu mentioned that Romania's Parliament recently adopted a declaration regarding the endorsement of the new Government in Chisinau, adding that there are expectations for its firm commitment in continuing the European journey, including in the direction of implementing the Association Agreement and Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area with the EU.

The Romanian official said that, in order to ensure the irreversibility of the European integration process, the continuation of internal reforms is needed, with the observance of the democratic principles and fundamental rights and freedoms of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova.

During the talks also tackled was the topic of bilateral cooperation on certain projects of strategic importance, especially those regarding energy interconnection, about which Senate President Tariceanu said that they remain among the most important leverages of advancing the Strategic Partnership.

Furthermore, Tariceanu reconfirmed that Romania, as a trustworthy neighbor which shares a community of language, culture and history, will further endorse the European aspirations of the Republic of Moldova and its efforts to achieve the necessary democratic reforms.