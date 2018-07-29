Senate's Tariceanu: ALDE-PSD coalition, strong

Senate President and national leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), minor at rule, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu deems as "fake news" the rumour that has been circulating for a few weeks, unspecified sources being held responsible, that he would have negotiated with Vasile Blaga (former secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party) and Victor Ponta (former Social Democrat prime minister) the dismantling of the current ruling coalition with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the formation of a new parliamentary majority.

"For a few weeks, some piece of fake news have been intensely circulating, which is periodically resumed, despite there is no argument to believe it. Unspecified sources are being invoked, inside information, secrete meetings are mentioned. The sources do not exist, the information is fake, and the meetings do not take place; but that doesn't stop those who spread them. According to the latest rumour launched, I would have negotiated with Vasile Blaga and Victor Ponta and the dismantling of the ruling coalition and the formation of a new coalition are due to follow. Nothing falser and I wish to put a halt to this fake news campaign," the ALDE leader says in a message posted on Sunday on his Facebook page.He highlights that such negotiations could not have taken place, nor will they occur, because the PSD-ALDE coalition is strong, enjoying "massive popular backing.""I leave aside that I was away on holiday with my family in the past days. Such negotiations could not have and will not occur for a very simple reason. The coalition between ALDE and PSD is strong and is based on a few principles that also ensure us massive popular support, as the last polls have shown. Firstly, it has to do with defending the rights and freedoms of the citizens and the fight against the abuse committed by the parallel state. Secondly, the strengthening of the economic growth so that it can be felt in the Romanians' pockets. It is true that just as with any coalition there are disputes regarding the tactical steps that need to be followed, in various situations; but as far as the strategic objectives are concerned, there is a strong agreement between ALDE and PSD," Tariceanu explains in his Facebook post.Finally, he also transmits to "all those who wish to see the fight against the parallel state stopped" that the tactic with "fake news" will not work.