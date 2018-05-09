Senate's Tariceanu: On Royalty Day, let's proudly remember our great past and look to future

The arrival in the country of Carol of Hohenzollern Sigmaringen and his crowning as Prince of Romania on 10 May 1866, the State Independence on 10 May, 1877 and the coronation of Romania's first king on 10 May, 1881 are events with an extraordinary contribution to what Romania is today - a modern and democratic state, all of these making this day a solemn moment for Romanians, Senate President Calin Popescu Tariceanu wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He points out that the heroic efforts of all Romanians and the contributions of great politicians of those times in fulfilling the national ideals have offered Romania the possibility to directly manifest itself on the European and international stage as a sovereign and independent state, with a strong desire of maintaining peace and developing cooperation relations."The lesson in dignity, courage and sacrifice that these events constantly convey, is for us today more alive than ever. On Royalty Day, let us proudly remember our nation's great history and confidently look towards the future!," Senate President urges.