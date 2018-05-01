stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Senate's Tăriceanu: Referral of justice laws to Venice Commission looks like step to postpone their enforcement

The additional referral of justice laws to the Venice Commission, after referring them to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), looks like "an approach" that is postponing the moment of enforcing the justice laws, on Wednesday said the Senate's President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu. 


"The CCR, when covering the constitutionality check, is always integrating the Venice Commission's recommendations. Hence, the additional referral to the Venice Commission seems more likely a step to slowing down or postponing the moment this justice laws package is enforced," said Tariceanu. 

He added that he was expecting for president Klaus Iohannis to once again refer to the CCR on the laws of justice package. 

"I had no doubt in my mind he wouldn't do it," added Tariceanu. 

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday announced he has decided to refer the justice laws package to the Constitutional Court and the Venice Commission too Agerpres.

