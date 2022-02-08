Senate select committees joint session to draw up report on electronic communications' bill

The select legal, communications and economy committees in the Senate will join on Tuesday to draw up a report on the draft law of the electronic communications initiated by the Government and adopted in the Chamber of Deputies.

The debates will be mainly focused on article 10.2 from the piece of legislation draft that "sparked concern under the aspect of violating certain fundamental rights and liberties" regarding the possibilities for the services that activate in the area of national security would request information to have access to applications such as WhatsApp, Telegram, included, according to PNL (National Liberal Party) senator Iulia Scintei, the chairman of the Legal Committee.

Scintei proposed, during the previous session of the Legal Committee to make amendments to this article.

"I proposed to grant, at the request of authorized bodies, that means full reference to the Criminal Procedure Code's provisions, under the conditions of the current law, the decrypted content of the transit communications in own networks. The difference is that, apart from the draft law, we are strengthening the legal basis of requests only from authorized bodies and, also, the object of sending information is directly related to the decrypted content. (...) We propose not to stop access to the full extent of encrypted communications, but only the decrypted content of communications transited in own networks. There will be a discussion about the impact between offering access to encrypted communications and appropriating our amendment of decrypted communications content. Under the aspect of fundamental rights and liberties, I believe that a higher clarity and reporting, following an express request of authorized state bodies, formulated under the strict conditions of the law, is desired," Scintei said.

The Senate is the decision-making chamber regarding the draft law on the modification and completion of certain normative acts in the area of electronic communications and on establishing measures to facilitating the development of electronic communications networks.