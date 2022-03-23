 
     
Senate's Citu: If there is political will, all types of elections in 2024 to be grouped together

Florin Cîțu

Senate President, Liberal leader Florin Citu said on Wednesday that, if there is political will, the four types of elections - parliamentary, presidential, local and for the European Parliament, to be held in Romania in 2024 , will be grouped together, the advantage being the lower costs.

"This is what I would like. The CCR [the Constitutional Court of Romania] decisions are being interpreted. I am telling you that we will have the legal way, if there is the political will, so that we legally have elections in 2024. ... The advantage would be fewer costs for Romania. In 2024 there are four types of elections. All costly. If we manage to combine them, there will be fewer costs. (...) You will see the solution," specified Florin Citu, Agerpres informs.

