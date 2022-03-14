Senate's Citu urging Energy Ministry to come up with latest amendments to offshore drilling law

National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu said on Monday that the Ministry of Energy has to come up with the latest amendments to the offshore drilling law, adding that a governing coalition meeting on this subject will take place on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

"We are ready in Parliament, we are ready in the coalition; the Ministry of Energy has to come up with the latest changes. Last time in the coalition there were some additional requirements for the Ministry of Energy for some additions; since they come to the coalition they will pass, it will be very fast. (...) Some estimates of thresholds: in the end, everyone agrees that in terms of the division of revenues from this operation, a larger part will go to the Romanian state and a smaller part to privately-owned companies, it is true. (...) I suggested the division to be 60-40 percent, but the idea is also how we make this percentage and we have to see the amount we will have as income. (...) Tomorrow is the coalition meeting. We will see tomorrow the changes it comes up with," said Citu at the Senate House.He said that in terms of energy prices, there is a need for medium and long-term solutions, namely a cross-party agreement for investment in the field until 2026 and the offshore drilling law.The Senate chairman also mentioned that energy prices will be capped for a year, but warned that the national government deficit should not be exceeded.