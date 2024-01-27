Senate's Ciuca: We are once again witnessing aggressive hate speech which always leads to destruction

Senate President Nicolae Ciuca says that "the aggressive hate speech that always leads to division, intolerance and destruction" is being promoted again today, stressing that only compassion, tolerance and respect for life and human rights can be "the foundation for a world free of hate and cruelty."

According to the president of the Senate, this commemorative day is, every year, the occasion of a deep homage to all those who lost their lives, families, freedom and dignity in the most tragic period of the last century.

He also recalls that Romania this month marks 83 years since the pogrom in Bucharest in January 1941, "a deep wound in our national consciousness."