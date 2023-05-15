Senate's Gorghiu: PNL admitted there may be exceptions to coalition protocol, provided all parties agree

The National Liberal Party (PNL) has admitted, "in order to harmonise" the positions of all members of the governing coalition, that there may be certain exceptions to the protocol, provided that all parties agree to these changes and "improve" the government's activities, Acting Senate President Alina Gorghiu said on Monday.

"There is a clear position, assumed by all three party leaders (in the coalition), to respect the protocol. Respecting the protocol in its entirety, as it was signed, ensures an easy transition, ensures a smooth running of the Executive activity. However, in order to harmonize the positions of all colleagues in the governing coalition, the PNL has admitted that there may be certain exceptions to the negotiation of the protocol, specific exceptions, with one condition - all the parties that form this governing coalition must agree to these changes, specific exceptions to the protocol. We also believe that any exception to the protocol should take into account an essential condition, namely an improvement in the government's activity. If that specific exception can bring greater efficiency in the executive, then this position deserves to be discussed," Gorghiu said when asked at the Senate about this issue.

She added that the PNL will have several points to put on the table of the coalition for a "very realistic" government programme, which will ensure further economic growth and support all families in Romania.

She stressed that the government programme will contain social protection measures. "We need to ensure that those with low and very low incomes are not left behind. In this regard, we will continue to support the measures that the Ministry of Investment and European Projects has proposed, namely the continuation of those aids granted through this ministry, but also active support measures for all categories," Alina Gorghiu explained. AGERPRES