Senate's Gorghiu: Special pensions law must pass Senate in three weeks, otherwise it passes tacitly

The acting President of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, says that the draft law on special pensions must be voted on in the upper chamber of the Parliament in the next three weeks because otherwise it will pass by tacit adoption, which is "impermissible" because, in its current form, the bill "leaves much to be desired."

"The law on special pensions is (...) awaited by many people, by Romanian society, by the European Commission with whom we have this partnership on PNRR, and it is awaited by all professional categories affected by the amendment of the law. Obviously, the discussion dragged on. From from my point of view, we should have been much more advanced with this law on special pensions. (...) I could now point the finger at Minister Budai or anyone else, but it seems less important to me .(...)We don't have this law on special pensions, there is still time to do it, but very soon," Gorghiu said on Wednesday on Digi 24.

She expressed her hope that in the next two to three weeks the proposals for amendments to the draft law, integrated by the minister of labor and agreed in the coalition, will reach the Senate to be debated so that, then, the initiative will also receive a vote in the upper chamber of the Parliament.AGERPRES