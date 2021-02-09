Senate's President receives second dose of anti-COVID vaccine

Senate's President Anca Dragu announces that she received her second dose of anti-COVID vaccine on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

"I went to the Military Hospital today for getting the booster. I had no side effects, only a slight discomfort in the injected area the day after the first dose," Anca Dragu wrote on her Facebook page.

The President of the Senate encourages Romanians to get vaccinated.

"I encourage you to get vaccinated and take care of your health and that of your loved ones. Science is on our side!," says Anca Dragu.

On January 19, Anca Dragu was immunized with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination was performed at the "Dr. Carol Davila" Central Military Emergency University Hospital.