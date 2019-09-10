Senator Melescanu: Let's not forget Mr Tariceanu was proposed and elected President of Senate by PSD

Senator Teodor Melescanu has brought to mind that the ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, was also proposed and elected President of the Senate, back at the time, by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) group.

"This is not about affiliation and I want you to remember that Mr Tariceanu was also proposed, in 2016, by the PSD group, and then elected President of the Senate, and also that, when Mr Antonescu resigned, Mr Tariceanu was proposed by the PSD while he was a Liberal, and he became President of the Senate," Melescanu said on Tuesday, when he was asked if, in his opinion, a parliamentary group, namely ALDE, could have two candidates, and also if he would join the PSD group.

Melescanu mentioned he didn't discuss more about his candidacy for President of the Senate with the ALDE leader, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, and that he will remain a candidate endorsed by the PSD.

When asked if he prefers to be expelled from ALDE but remain a candidate endorsed by the PSD, in case it all comes to that, he said: "Let's see what happens in the room first, the result of the vote."

The PSD leader, Viorica Dancila, on Monday stated that the party continues to endorse Teodor Melescanu for President of the Senate.