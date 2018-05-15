Senior official Ciamba reaffirms Romania's commitment to supporting efforts to strengthen OSCE role

Secretary of State with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) George Ciamba on Tuesday welcomed ambassador Marcel Pesko, Director of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Conflict Prevention Center, to reconfirm Romania's decision to remain an active OSCE member.

According to a MAE press statement, the two officials exchanged views on the current security situation in the OSCE area, with emphasis on issues covered by the OSCE political and military dimension, including the crisis in and around Ukraine and the regulation of prolonged conflicts."Secretary of State George Ciamba reiterated Romania's determination to remain involved as an active member of the OSCE and reaffirmed Romania's commitment to supporting efforts aimed at strengthening the role of the OSCE to the benefit of all participating states," MAE points out, adding that Ciamba mentioned to the point capital city Bucharest hosting a seminar on the OSCE Code of Conduct on Politico-Military Aspects of Security throughout Friday.During the talks, Ciamba highlighted the important role the OSCE has taken up in the resolution of the crisis in Ukraine and expressed Romania's full support for the process, including through active participation with qualified staff and financial resources inside the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM).He also welcomed the progress made with the settlement of the conflict in the Transnistria region of the Republic of Moldova. He also reconfirmed Romania's support for the "5 + 2" negotiations as a unique framework guaranteeing the transparency and legitimacy of a sustainable solution based on full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova.Ambassador Pesko thanked Romania for active involvement in the OSCE and stressed the need for close co-operation to improve security in the OSCE area.