SEPTEMBER 28 IN HISTORY

1737 - Greek Catholic Bishop Ioan Inochentie Micu Clain (Klein) filed a fresh memorandum to Vienna Court demanding, on behalf of the "Romanian nation" in Transylvania that the rights of the local Romanian population be respected

1847 - Birth of composer and conductor Gheorghe Dima, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 4, 1925)

1848 - The end of the Romanian Revolution in Wallachia

1861 - Birth of ethnology expert Aristide Caradja, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. May 29, 1955)

1876 - Death of Costache Negri, a writer and active participant in the Romanian Revolution from 1848 (d. March 1812)

1882 - Birth of historian and essayist Vasile Parvan, the founder of Romanian archaeology, member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 26, 1927)

1914 - The reign of Ferdinand I, Ferdinand Victor Adalbert Meinrad of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, king of Romania (1914-1927) began; an honorary member, protector and honorary president of the Romanian Academy. The unity of the Romanian state was completed during his reign

1921 - Death of Petru Gradisteanu, a journalist, playwright and politician, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. Feb. 24, 1839)

1931 - Birth of essayist, literary critic and historian Valeriu Rapeanu

1944 - The Romanian Army liberated Targu Mures city from the Hungarian occupation

1951 - Death of philosopher and politician Petre P. Negulescu, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. Oct. 14/27, 1872)

1990 - Romania ratified the Child Rights Convention adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on Nov. 20, 1989, that took effect on Sept. 2, 1990

1993 - The Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly approved Romania's request to join the Council of Europe. The signing ceremony of the accession documents took place in Vienna, on Oct. 7, 1993

2004 - Death of writer Geo Dumitrescu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. May 18, 1920)

2006 - The 9th Francophonie Summit began works at the Palace of Parliament; attending were Romanian President Traian Basescu, France's President Jacques Chirac, the International Francophone Organization Secretary-General Abdou Diouf and many heads of states and governments from the French-speaking countries

2006 - Death in Paris, France of Virgil Ierunca, a literary critic, journalist and poet (b. Aug. 16, 1920)

2011- The National Institute of Research and Development for Optoelectronics (INOE) opens the Romanian Atmospheric Observatory at Magurele, near Bucharest

2012 - Death of Alexandru George, a literary critic, historian, prose writer and translator. (b. April 6, 1930).