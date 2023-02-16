Several migrants found in three road trains leaving Romania

Several migrants from Ethiopia, India, Morocco and Pakistan were caught by the Arad border police hiding in three road trains loaded with goods that were going to leave the country through the Nadlac II border crossing point, told Agerpres.

Ten clandestine travelers were found in two road trains driven by Romanians, which were transporting refrigerators and cars to the Czech Republic and Germany.

"The persons were taken over and transported to the police headquarters for investigations where, following the verifications, the border police established that they are citizens of India, Pakistan and Ethiopia aged between 23 and 43 years old," the Arad Border Police informs on Thursday.

Also at Nadlac II, in a road train driven by a Turkish citizen traveling to Germany, a 37-year-old Moroccan man was found in the driver's rest area, who entered our country legally.

In all these cases, the border police continues to investigate.