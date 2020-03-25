Shops in mall delivering electronics, household goods at home, not to be shut down

The shops in the malls which deliver electronics and household goods at home will not be closed, on Tuesday night announced the Interior Minister Marcel Vela.

"The temporary suspension of the commercial activity, according to paragraph 1 of the article that restrains the malls' activity, so to say the commercial centers, does not apply to the sale of electronics and household goods by the economic operators which ensure the delivery at home or at the buyer's venue, as well as the sale of medical optics goods and services," Vela said in a statement at the ministry's Hqs.

The temporary suspension of the commercial activity in the mall-type complexes was established through the Military Ordinance no. 2 issued on Saturday, 21 March. Exempted from the enforcement of the temporary suspension of the commercial activity are the food shops, the veterinary shops, the pharmacies and the cleaning services.