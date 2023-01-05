Shortage of specialists, economic uncertainties will accelerate employee keeping strategies in 2023 (analysis)

The shortage of specialists and economic uncertainties will accelerate employee keeping strategies in 2023, according to an analysis carried out by the BestJobs online recruitment platform, told Agerpres.

According to the source, companies slow down the pace of recruitment at the beginning of the year and will put more and more emphasis on team development to cover growth needs.

The analysis says that 2022 was the year of recruitment records, with more than 400,000 jobs available on the online recruitment platform BestJobs and 5.5 million candidates who accumulated more than 8 million applications in search of a new job, showing the greater interest than the last five years.

Most searches were for accountant positions, for which net salaries start from 650 euros for a junior and reach 1,800 euros for an expert, engineer, who depending on specialization can earn between 900 and 1,600 euros per month, and driver, for whom the salary is between 800 and 1,200 for domestic routes and reaches 1,800 - 2,400 for international routes.

Moreover, the fields with the most job offers, but also the most jobs, were in Sales, IT/Telecom, Engineering, Financial/Accounting and Production/Logistics. The shortage of specialists still remains a problem in IT, Health and Technical.

Started as a European legislative proposal, salary transparency will gain more and more ground in 2023. Of the total number of jobs available on the platform last year, 22 pct were with #SalariuLaVedere, and most such jobs were in Sales, IT, Finance /Accounting.

In Sales, the lowest salary is obtained by a sales representative (700 - 860 euros monthly), and the highest by a senior sales executive, who earns 2,200 - 2,800 euros.

In Production/Logistics, salaries start from 600 euros per month for a warehouse manager and can reach 1,700-2,200 euros for a logistics manager, and in IT/Telecom a junior network engineer has a salary in the range of 840 - 1,100 euros , while a lead front-end engineer can access a salary of 3,400 - 3,800 euros.

In Finance/Accounting, the lowest salary is obtained by a junior auditor, who can access an average monthly salary of 750 - 900 euros, while a financial controller has an average monthly salary that can reach 1,900 euros.

700 euros per month is the lowest amount that an employee working in Engineering can get, in the role of an engineer designing installations, and the highest salary in Engineering is earned by a technical director of installations - fire fighting, who can reach an average salary of 3,500 euros per month.