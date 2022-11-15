SilviCULTURAL Virtual Museum in three regions of the country, to reconnect with local natural resources

A number of four Local Action Groups (GAL) from the Center, North-West and North-East regions have managed to set up a SilviCULTURAL Museum, where one can take virtual tours, photo and video, on thematic routes so that tourists' curiosity is incited to physically visit the promoted areas, told Agerpres.

"Four Local Action Groups from the Central, North-West and North-East regions carried out joint actions for 20 months to raise awareness and promote local cultural heritage through the SilviCULTURAL Museum - a project designed to support the reconnection of communities with local natural resources and, at the same time, to promote the tourist potential of these natural and cultural riches. The Virtual Museum app was created on www.silvi-cultural.ro website, with virtual tours, photo and video, and thematic routes designed to capture the interest of tourists and to 'lure' them to physically get to the promoted areas. There one can also read descriptions associated with the elements of natural heritage, selected together with specialists in the area," a press release of the Tarnavelor Hills GAL showed.

The SilviCULTURAL Museum cooperation project unfolded between March 2021 and November 2022 and was implemented within the partnership made up by the Tarnavelor Hills GAL, Cluj Leader GAL, the Land of the Bison GAL and the Mures-Harghita Friendship GAL.

According to the press release, the SilviCultural Museum included 28 objectives from the 8 communes of the Tarnavelor Hills GAL, five SilviCultural trails that go through the Land of Bison, nine trails from the territory of the Cluj Leader GAL, 19 landmarks from the territory of the Mures-Harghita Frienship GAL, with two "education about nature, in nature" camps being organised, which were attended by over 80 children and 8 teachers of the 4 partner GALs.

Also, a tree-planting activity was organized in the nursery of Saschiz (Mures), a SilviCultural challenge in each GAL, with dozens of prizes, a caravan to promote the project's results, four films presenting the story of the project and an information campaign and promotion in social media.