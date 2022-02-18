 
     
Simona Halep, defeated by Ostapenko in Dubai semifinals (WTA)

Euronews
Simona Halep

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep was defeated by Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in three sets, 2-6, 7-6 (0), 6-0, on Friday, in the semifinals of the 768,680-dollar WTA 500 tournament in Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

Halep (30 years old, #23 WTA) bowed out after one hour and 36 minutes, following a weak match.

Simona Halep, the champion in Dubai in 2015 and 2020, had a good start with the first set, won 6-2, managed a spectacular comeback in the second set, but lost the game following a lost tie-break and an easily conceded final set.

Ostapenko (24 years old, #21 WTA) now has 2-1 in direct matches with Halep, after the Latvian defeated Halep in the Roland Garros finals 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, in 2017, and Halep returned the favor that same year, in the Beijing semifinals, 6-2, 6-4.

Halep goes out of the competition with a check for 37,500 dollars and 185 WTA points.

