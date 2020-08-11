Simultaneous protests in Victoriei Square - two years since August 10 events; chants against anti-COVID-19 measures

Two groups of people gathered on Monday evening in Victoriei Square in Bucharest, to protest, on the one hand, against the way the investigations regarding the events of the August 10, 2018 evening are being conducted, but also against the measures taken by the Government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The group that gathered to mark two years since the events that took place on the evening of August 10 in Victoriei Square in the Capital chanted "Freedom", "The Gendarmerie defends the thievery", "Diaspora is with us" and displayed messages such as "Depoliticize state institutions" , "I insist on the rule of law" and "We want the culprits for the August 10 gendarmerie spree".

Another group gathered in Victoriei Square to protest against anti-COVID-19 measures.

They demand the resignation of the Government and chanted slogans such as "Down with the world occult", "Down with the mask", "Resignation".

Protesters also displayed placards with messages such as "we are the second wave", "Everything will be fine", "Don't be afraid, be a patriot", "We don't want a medical prison", "COVID and the pandemic have destroyed the economy".