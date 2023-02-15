Six Egyptians hiding in a truck caught while attempting to exit Romania through Nadlac II border crossing

Six Egyptians hiding in a truck have been stopped while attempting to illegally exit Romania through the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF), with the truck driver having been put under criminally investigated for migrant trafficking, told Agerpres.

"On the way out of the country, a Romanian citizen, aged 35, arrived at the border to complete border formalities. The man was driving a truck registered in Romania and, according to the documents, he was transporting furniture on the Romania-Italy route. Based on the risk profile, a thorough control of the means of transportation was conducted, following which the border policemen discovered, in the cargo compartment, six foreign citizens," the Arad Border Police reported on Wednesday.

As a result of the investigations, it was established that the six clandestine citizens are from Egypt, aged between 19 and 45. They intended to illegally get to a state in western Europe.

The driver is being investigated for migrant trafficking and the six Egyptians for attempting to fraudulently cross the state border.