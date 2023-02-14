Sixth aftershock of Tuesday's earthquake in Gorj county, 3.9 on the Richter scale

A new aftershock of the 5.7 magnitude earthquake in southwestern Gorj county took place on Tuesday at 5:47 p.m., the magnitude of the tremor being 3.9 on the Richter scale, according to the data displayed by the National Institute for Research and Development for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

A new moderate earthquake, of 4.2 magnitude, had occurred at 5 :24 p.m., in the same location.

It was the 5th earthquake produced in Oltenia on Tuesday. The other aftershocks ranged between 2.8 and 4.2 on Richter scale.AGERPRES