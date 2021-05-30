 
     
'Smelling exercises' instead of treatments after covid healing

People who lose their sense of smell due to coronavirus are encouraged to do smelling exercises, instead of resorting to medical treatments. Loss of smell is one of the main symptoms of COVID-19, BBC reports.

About 1 in 5 people said they still had problems eight weeks after they got sick.

Steroids, which lower inflammation in the body, used in diseases such as asthma, have often been prescribed for loss of smell. However, an international team of experts found little evidence that they would help.

Instead, specialists suggests training sense of smell. This involves smelling 4 clear, easily identifiable and familiar flavors, such as orange, mint, garlic or coffee, twice a day for several months, thus re-training the brain's odor pathways.

