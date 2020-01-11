SNSPA Rector Pricopie meets IMF Managing Director Georgieva in Washington

Rector of the National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA) Remus Pricopie met in Washington on Friday with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva.

According to a SNSPA release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, the discussions were aimed at the role of universities in training specialists in administration and central structures of governments.Moreover, the talks also underscored the importance of a greater involvement of universities and European and international institutions in drafting and implementing some realistic and sustainable public policies, the quoted source reads.The meeting was also attended by Romania's representative to the International Monetary Fund Professor Liviu Voinea, PhD, the senior advisor to the IMF Executive Director.In this context, Remus Pricopie invited Kristalina Georgieva to return to the SNSPA to lecture on before the students and the teaching staff.Last year, Kristalina Georgieva, who was the former European Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development and the former European Commissioner for the Budget and Human Resources, was awarded by the SNSPA with the Doctor Honoris Causa title.