SNSPA's rector: Results of PISA evaluation not gravest matter, but lack of clear, coherent measures

The rector of the National School of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA), Remus Pricopie, stated, referring to the results obtained by Romanian pupils at the last PISA evaluation, that the gravest matter is not the result, but "the lack of clear and coherent measures to correct the situation", potrivit Agerpres.

"For Romania, the results of PISA 2018 are not good, however we view matters. At the same time, nonetheless, I agree with [Education] Minister Anisie that we need to approach this problem in an objective manner, with calm, and not dramatize. The gravest matter is not the result obtained at PISA in all these years, but the lack of clear and coherent measures to correct the situation, which you cannot reach when you have a new Education minister every six months," said Pricopie on his Facebook page.

In his opinion, "we should also be worried by the functional illiteracy - on matters of education - of some politicians."

"We see them often talking of subjects that they don't understand - educational policies on medium- and long-term, built on data and comparative analyses, supported by the appropriate allotment of resources - for which they showed no interest when they occupied position in the Government. But, finally, what does it matter that they proved they can't handle the subject?! The need to campaign - the 2020 elections are coming up - is more important than the need to do something for Romanian schools," claimed the SNSPA rector.

According to him, education cannot be improved by "miracle-measures", as there is need for professionalism, consistency and respect for "elementary principles", the most important of them being "the removal of school from the midst of political disputes."

The results of Romanian students at PISA evaluation tests in 2018 recorded a drop as compared to previous evaluations of this type.

The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) is a worldwide study that evaluates the educational systems of countries by measuring the performance of 15-year-old pupils in science, mathematics and reading. The study is conducted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).