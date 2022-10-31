Social Democratic Ciolacu says firewood aid should be granted to vulnerable persons

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu and leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) says that the state should not provide any aid to companies to pay for their firewood, unless there is "a political and administrative decision" saying otherwise, but it should grant a firewood aid only to vulnerable people, so that there is a balance that leads to the decrease of inflation, told Agerpres.

Asked at the Parliament if the Government is considering an aid in addition to capping the price for firewood, Ciolacu indicated that the ordinance could be modified.

"My opinion is that that ordinance will be modified, maybe through the same ordinance on energy. I said this from the beginning that 400 RON will do, but I'm not talking about providing aid to business. For it's not the purpose of the Romanian state to help your business unless it limits your price and you, with data, with documents, justify to the Romanian state that "I am going bankrupt for I spend one RON to produce my product and you make me sell it for 0.5 RON." There, the state should intervene," the PSD leader explained.

Ciolacu added that there will be help granted "to those who need this wood."