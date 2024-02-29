Subscription modal logo Premium

Some 60t of waste from three European countries denied entry into Romania

harta romania

Arad and Bihor border guards have denied entry into Romania to three lorries loaded with about 60 tonnes of waste from Germany, Spain and the Netherlands after finding out the shipments were illegal.

The vehicles were checked at the Nadlac II and Bors II border crossings and were driven by Romanian drivers. According to the cargo manifests, they were shipping used tyres, clothing, pieces of furniture, bicycles and various second-hand goods from companies in Germany, Spain and the Netherlands to companies in Romania.

"Suspecting the illegality of the shipments, the border guards requested authorised support from the representatives of the Arad and Bihor County Commissariats within the Arad and Bihor National Environmental Guard and Consumer Protection. Checks revealed that the lorries were actually loaded with 59,032 kg of waste, for which the drivers did not present the necessary documentation required under the law for the import of such products," Arad Border Police said in a press release on Thursday.

Authorities ordered the waste to be returned to shippers in the three countries of origin.

