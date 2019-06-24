SOURSE - Tariceanu forces the restructuring of the Government. PSD leaders want decapitation cosmetics

ALDE leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu does not agree with a broad reshuffle of the government in July, as Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă would like, sources from the coalition told ŞTIRIPESURSE.RO.

Tariceanu believes that it has been proved that PSD and ALDE have a majority in Parliament and that the opposition has no chance in producing any unpleasant surprise to the Executive. Thus, PSD and ALDE must not lift the ball to the head of the state and must leave him without the possibility of failing the Chief Executive on the appointment of the ministers, Tariceanu says, the quoted sources say.

Tariceanu's version is to go on a government restructuring in September, to re-launch government work for presidential ballot.

At the same time, several PSD leaders consider that Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu should be replaced if he really wants a government make-over. Social democrats who want a new foreign minister say that Melescanu has become a vulnerability for the Government and that the opposition receives every day when Meleşcanu remains in the Government a chance to demonize the ruling coalition and to invent new accusations against the coalition leaving from the incidents of the Diaspora vote.

At the moment, ALDE did not raise the issue of Teodor Melescanu's change, Tariceanu's party having the opinion that the responsibles for what happened in the diaspora was the ambassadors named by Klaus Iohannis.

Dăncilă announced to the party that she would make a more extensive reshuffle, but at the meeting at Neptun she did not talk about the subject. The Social Democrats say that it is not excluded, in these circumstances, that Dăncilă has changed her mind and will go on with the version of Tariceanu.