Spanish Ambassador in Bucharest decorated by President Iohannis

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decree on the decoration of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain in Bucharest, Ramiro Fernandez Bachiller, informs the Presidential Administration. 


The head of the state bestowed the National Order Faithful Service in rank of Grand Duke upon the Spanish Ambassador, as a sign of "special appreciation for his personal contribution to the development and promotion of the bilateral relations between Romania and the Kingdom of Spain on multiple levels." 

The decoration was made upon the proposal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teodor Melescanu.

