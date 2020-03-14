Speaker Ciolacu: Together with my colleagues, we'll make every effort to have a functional Gov't on Saturday

Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday that, together with his colleagues, he will make every effort so that Romania has a "functional Government" on Saturday.

"Dear Romanians, we are in an unprecedented crisis situation. It is a moment when we should do less politics and be responsible. Romania needs stability in order to act effectively. Calm and cooperation between all the political forces are needed. For now, we need to forget the electoral stakes and provide Romanians the protection they need. We all must have a sole objective - Romanians' health and security. Today, now, it is the day in which any political game must stop," Ciolacu conveyed through a video message posted on his Facebook page.According to him, "the Social Democratic Party (PSD) understands the stake of the moment." "We are a responsible party and I've invited all my colleagues to understand the crisis we are going through. In difficult times, the PSD has always been close to the Romanians. This is why, as Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber, together with my colleagues, we'll male every effort so that, tomorrow, we have a functional Government. We were confronted with an extremely difficult decision: to vote for a Government that does not deserve to be voted or to let a political crisis with effects on Romanians be prolonged," the PSD interim chairman said.He added that a Prime Minister proposed by the PSD "would have struck the refusal of the President." AGERPRES