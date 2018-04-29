Speaker Dragnea: Romania we love would not have existed without sacrifices of those who believed in it

In a Facebook post published on April 29, Romanian Military Veterans Day, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea says Romania would not have existed without the sacrifices of those who believed in it.

"The Romania we love and we want to be more European, more prosperous, more developed, would not have existed without the sacrifices of those who believed in it. Maybe we would not have celebrated this year's Centennial of the Greater Union had the brave Romanians putting the country above their lives made another choice. Therefore, on Veterans Day, let us pay tribute to these heroes who fought for us to be free and to build the country we live in today," reads Dragnea's post.April 29 was proclaimed Romanian Military Veterans Day under Government Decision 1222/2007. AGERPRES