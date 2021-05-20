Speaker Orban: We want to develop in Romania a friendly business environment for investors

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, on Thursday stated, after meeting the representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham), that he supports the adoption of legislative initiatives in the form of allowing economic activities in conditions of fair competition and the development of a friendly business environment in Romania for investors.

"Today we discussed with the representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham) about the legislative initiatives on the parliamentary agenda that have an impact on the business environment. We want their adoption in a form that allows economic activities in conditions of fair competition and developing a friendly business environment in Romania for investors," Orban wrote on Facebook.

He added that he wants to simplify and digitize relations between citizens, companies and the state.

"In my opinion, a good relationship with the business environment is essential for economic growth and living standards for all Romanians. We want a simplification and digitalization of citizen-company-state relations, and the investor should be treated as a partner by the authorities," Orban added, reports agerpres.