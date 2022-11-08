Special Telecommunications Service inaugurates Center for essential services of communications and information technology

The Special Telecommunications Service (STS) inaugurated on Tuesday, in Sibiu, the Center for essential services of communications and information technology, in the presence of the members of the joint committees for defence, public order and national security of the Parliament of Romania and of the county and local authorities representatives, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The new center has high-performance equipment, interconnects high-capacity networks that ensure secure communications services for beneficiaries and will increase the availability of IT&C services used by public institutions and those in the national defense system, public order and national security. The center of essential communications and information technology services of STS will also be the node of the Romanian Government Cloud infrastructure.

"In the context of the digitization processes carried out at the level of public institutions, the center has a Data Center built according to international TIER III specifications and is equipped with IT&C devices and latest generation technologies, UPS and air conditioning equipment, communication rooms, being one of the most modern in the country. Its infrastructure will allow the implementation of integrated Cloud Computing solutions, to make the use of IT&C equipment more efficient at the level of public administration and to facilitate interoperability between the state's databases," the release reads.

According to STS, a regional 112 training center will operate in the new headquarters in Sibiu, where STS operators and dispatchers from the Ambulance, Police, Fire, SMURD (Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication), Gendarmerie and Salvamont structures will attend training courses to familiarize themselves with the new functionalities of the computer application that will be implemented within the project of modernization, through external funds, of the 112 emergency service.

The staff of the Sibiu Special Telecommunications County Directorate will work in the Sibiu center - engineers and specialists in telecommunications, networks, radio communications, computer systems, data centers, as well as operators of the 112 emergency service.

The building is designed and adapted to the new technological requirements and is equipped with efficient and redundant electrical energy supply systems to ensure the continuity of the services in emergency situations.

STS is the provider of services in the field of government communications and information technology for institutions and public authorities in Romania.

"Our institution is constantly concerned with the development of the special telecommunications infrastructure and adaptation to new technological progress, in order to provide beneficiaries with modern, safe and efficient technical solutions," the aforementioned press release states.AGERPRES