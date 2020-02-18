SportMin designate Stroe: Giulesti Stadium is a lost cause for EURO 2020

The proposed Youth and Sport Minister, Ionut Stroe, stated, on Tuesday, during the hearings in the joint parliament select committees, that Giulesti Stadium is a "lost cause" in what regards the organization of EURO 2020, the order to start construction being given much too late.

"I said publicly that through the National Investment Company we will conduct the reconstruction of four stadiums. And I will start with Dinamo, the legal status of which is unclear, this is the reason why up to now nothing was done. Until the legal issue is resolved there is no legal framework to be able to rebuild Dinamo Stadium, but, wait, we are not abandoning it. For Giulesti, I ask all those who believed that if you issue the order to start work in September 2018, you will be done in 2019 in June, let them stand up and say it publicly. So, Giulesti is a lost cause, as long as the order was given in September 2019," said Stroe.

He mentioned that Ghencea Stadium and Arcul de Triumf Stadium will be mostly ready before the start of the European Championship, the works to be done until the end of the year.

"In regards to Ghencea and Arcul de Triumf we managed to bring, by accelerating the conduct of works, these two stadiums in a normal state. At this moment they will be done for the training sessions of the participating teams: play surfaces, utilities, locker rooms, chairs, press amenities and access ways. These are the conditions for the participating teams that desire to conduct training sessions, the stadiums to be finalized by the end of the year."

Romania received the organization task for four matches in the European Championship in 2020 on the National Arena in the Capital. EURO 2020, an anniversary edition that celebrates 60 years since the first European Championship, will take place June 12 - July 12 in 12 cities: Bucharest (Romania), Baku (Azerbaijan), Copenhagen (Denmark), London (England), Munich (Germany), Budapest (Hungary), Rome (Italy), Amsterdam (the Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Sankt Petersburg (Russia), Glasgow (Scotland), and Bilbao (Spain).

Bucharest will host three matches in Group C and one in the Round of 16. Thus, the National Arena has matches scheduled for June 14, 18, 22 and 29, 2020. If the Romanian national team qualifies following the match in the League of Nations, it will play at least two matches in Bucharest.