Star of Romania National Order, bestowed by President Iohannis on David Popovici

President Klaus Iohannis decided to bestow on David Popovici with the highest decoration of the Romanian state, the National Order "Star of Romania" in the rank of Knight, as a result of the extraordinary performances obtained at the World Swimming Championships, which placed the 17-year-old swimmer among the best athletes of the world, as well as as a sign of gratitude and appreciation for the entire activity, the Presidential Administration informs on Friday.

"Through his talent, dedication, devotion and professionalism, demonstrated both in the swimming pool and outside it, David Popovici promoted the name of our country throughout the world. David Popovici is a model for the young generation and a true ambassador of sport, and the energy put into the service of the affirmation of swimming internationally represents a huge gain for Romania," a press release of the Presidential Administration reads.At the same time, the president decided to decorate the coach Adrian Radulescu, who was always next to David Popovici, with the National Order "For Merit" in the rank of Knight, as a sign of appreciation for the remarkable contribution in achieving sports excellence.The decoration ceremony will take place at the Cotroceni Palace, at a date that will be communicated later, the Presidential Administration specifies.The 17-year-old Romanian swimmer David Popovici won two gold medals at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in the 100 m free style on Wednesday and in the 200 m free style on Monday, at which he also set a new world junior record.Popovici is the second swimmer of all time to win gold in the 100 and 200 m free style at the same edition of the World Championships, after the American Jim Montgomery, who managed this in 1973, in Belgrade, Serbia.AGERPRES