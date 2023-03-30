State adviser Borbely, at the Regional Forum for Sustainable Development: Romania remains a reliable partner

State adviser Laszlo Borbely, coordinator of the Department for Sustainable Development within the Government, represented Romania at the Forum on Sustainable Development in the UNECE Region (United Nations Economic Commission for Europe), which took place on March 29 and 30, at the Palace of Nations in Geneva.

According to a press release, Laszlo Borbely supported the country's intervention in the high-level plenary session and pointed out that Romania remains a reliable partner open to the partnership for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Romania, as a regional hub regarding sustainable development, is one of the states that every time makes significant contributions to international conferences due to the efforts we have made in recent years to implement the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development. We have a robust and functional institutional framework and we have developed important tools. We need to look more closely at the evolution of the indicators, because halfway through the implementation period of the 17 goals for sustainable development, the challenges are immense and most of us would have liked to be much more advanced. For this reason, we must change the approach, in the sense of accelerating progress based on the principles of sustainable development. Romania remains a reliable partner open to the partnership for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals," said Laszlo Borbely, quoted in the press release.

The source emphasized that Romania was one of the two states that presented, within the multi-stakeholder panel, high-impact initiatives to boost the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.AGERPRES