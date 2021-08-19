States of mind in Romania study: anger, down 10pct, May-July, 2021

According to the findings of Reveal Marketing Research, social relations define 35% of Romanians, especially in the case of modern families with children who position themselves in the category of unity and harmony.

COVID-19 restrictions being eased can be an explanation for the increase in the Romanians' motivation for personal development, which records its highest value this year (9%), up 5%, after remaining flat all year.Regarding the savings of Romanians for holidays, the findings reveal that people who travel with their families invest more and more in summer travel and holidays - up 5% since May. At the same time, Romanians saved by almost 10% less than in June.Given the circumstances, Romanians' anger recorded its lowest percentage of this year."Romanians Today" is a research tool developed by Reveal Marketing Research; it is an ongoing study functioning as a barometer of values (of things important to Romanians) at a certain time. The detailed results of this study are integrated in the research reports commissioned by Reveal Marketing Research customers and offer a clear vision of Romanians' states of mind at different times.The collection method used was Computer Assisted Web Interview (CAWI). The questionnaire was completed by 1,010 respondents over the age of 18; it carries a margin of error of +/- 3%.Reveal Marketing Research is a full-service market research company, specialising in marketing research, sociological studies, customer insight, business strategy, market development, Agerpres informs.