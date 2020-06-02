StateSec Havrilet: Natural gas market prices at all-time low, timing favorable for liberalization

Prices on the natural gas market are currently at an all-time low, starting at 25 lei per MWh on Romania's neighboring markets, whereas at the beginning of the liberalization process in 2012, the administrative price was 45 lei per MWh, Secretary of state in the Ministry of Economy Niculae Havrilet said on Tuesday.

"According to Ordinance No. 1, the first step towards the market's liberalization is the liberalization of the natural gas market for household consumers beginning July 1. The timing is also very favorable for the liberalization process, as prices on the natural gas market are at a historic low. If you want a comparison, at the beginning of the liberalization process in 2012, the administrative price set for domestic producers was 45 lei per MWh, whereas now we are talking about prices starting with 25 lei per MWh on the markets adjacent to Romania. Adding the cost of transport, the price gets somewhere below 28 - 30 lei, so we are in a very, very good period for completing the liberalization process so that household consumers do not feel the potential pinch of gas costs. Virtually, the price can only go down," Niculae Havrilet told the video conference "Energy at Your Home".

The official also said that Romania's Integrated National Plan for Energy and Climate Change signed by the ministers of Environment and of Economy & Energy has been notified to the European Commission and is now awaiting the environmental assessment to enter the approval procedure.