'Stefan cel Mare' University of Suceava wins 4-million-euro project for digitization, with PNRR funding

The "Stefan cel Mare" University of Suceava (USV) won a project worth a total of approximately 4 million euros for the digitization of the institution, financing provided by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The spokesperson of the higher education institution, Codrut Serban, informed on Monday that the project includes the development of 22 teaching laboratories in areas such as ambient, augmented and alternative intelligence, quantum computers, humanoid robots, cyber security, 5G wireless communications and Internet of Things technologies, biomedical virtual reality, e-Health and telemedicine, digital dental prosthetics, cognitive neuroscience, gamification of education, digital technologies for vehicles, road telematics, automatic systems, computational physics, data science and digitization of business, digital media, digital technologies of analysis of the natural and cultural heritage, Agerpres.ro informs.

Also, the project envisages major investments in the modernization of the main data communications network, in the improvement of wireless Internet access in the campus and the structured cabling with optical fiber, the expansion of the capacity of the computing and data storage centers to support didactic activities and school management, the implementation of a new software platform for the management of schooling, the development of an integrated security dispatch at the campus level, the training of digital skills and digital entrepreneurship skills among USV students and staff.

The "USV DIGITAL - Digitized University, Students connected to emerging professions, Sustainable Future" project was won under Component C15 of PNRR: Education / Reform 5: Adoption of the legislative framework for the digitization of education / Investment 16: Digitization of universities and their preparation for digital professions of the future.

The making and submission of the USV DIGITAL project was made possible by the involvement of more than 30 people from the academic environment of Suceava and the IT industry in the region, under the coordination of the rector of USV, university professor Valentin Popa and the project manager, university professor Mihai Dimian, said the university representative.