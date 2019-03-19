Stefan Oprea: Romania proposes principle of digitization in EU legislation on SMEs

Romania proposed at the meeting of the SME ambassadors the amendment of the European legislation in this sector by including the principle of digitization, Stefan Oprea, Minister for the Business Milieu, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

"Yesterday and today [Monday and Tuesday] we had the meeting of SME ambassadors, within the Presidency of Romania at the EU Council, in which we have a debate to come up with the best public policies, with the most appropriate measures, in the legislating process at European level and of the member states, so that SMEs be at the heart of these public policies and the way they are regulated meet the real needs of SMEs," the minister said.

He pointed out that, within the discussions, Romania proposed the amendment of the Small Business Act, which regulates, by ten principles, the way in which public policies should be designed at European level and that of the member states, starting from the idea that one must think small, that is, the regulations should correspond to the needs of SMEs, and then one must think big.

The idea has enjoyed a great deal of appreciation among those present and new debates on this topic will follow, he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry for the Business Milieu, Commerce and Entrepreneurship (MMACA) issued a press release stating that the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union intends to propose an amendment of the European legislative framework on small and medium-sized enterprises in the European Union.

This is because SMEs need to facilitate private investment, eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks and create a digital infrastructure at European level.

Europe needs a mature, proactive and innovative policy to support the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises in the long run, ensuring employment opportunities and prosperity for local and regional collectivities, Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea was quoted as saying in the press release.

The Ministry for Business Milieu, Commerce and Entrepreneurship organized on Monday and Tuesday the conference of the SME Ambassadors Meeting, in the context of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.